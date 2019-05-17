|
Gastonia native, Kelly Baker Romero died on Sunday, May 12th. She was a 1987 graduate of North Gaston High School. Kelly later completed barber school and subsequently worked as a barber school instructor and stylist in various local salons.
Kelly is predeceased by her father, Ronnie Baker; Mark Wallace, her former husband and father of their beautiful daughter, Kelsey; and, her grandmother, Marcelle White. Along with her daughter, Kelly is survived by her mother, Melda Burleson, Gastonia; brother, Ronn Baker (Lina), Gastonia; brother, Paul Baker (Allison), Point Pleasant, NJ; six nephews, several cousins and three aunts.
If asked, Kelly would tell you her primary love was for her daughter and her family. Kelly's finest qualities were her smile and her laugh. She was spontaneous and persistent; loved telling the same stories over and over (and laughing every time); dancing, music, sweet tea and everything '80s!
Services will be Saturday, May 18th at 2p.m. at St. Andres Presbyterian Chruch, 2201 Springdale Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Donations can be sent to: https://TeenChallengeUSA.org/give
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019