September 4, 1975- October 25, 2020

Loyal daughter, adoring sister, loving wife, proud mom, mischievous aunt, faithful friend and devoted teacher

Champion for all kids, Christian, practical joker, patriotic American, coffee consumer, poundcake connoisseur, Panther enthusiast, life of the party, charter member of the Red Pocketbook Society, instigator, flutist, beach goer, spontaneous, Diet Sundrop drinker, believer in the power of music to create community, proud band nerd, avid Stanley Swim Team supporter, New Kids on the Block fanatic, member of the Heifer Herd. She loved watching 90 Day Fiance' and My 1000 Pound Life. Kelly always said what needed to be said and held nothing back. She was a strict follower of the Mary Francis Rule. This meant not to say something nor talk about someone, unless it needed to be said. Kelly was sweet, but never sugarcoated.

Kelly is a graduate of East Gaston High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Mars Hill University. After graduation from Mars Hill, she reconnected with a childhood friend, Steven Robb. They would go on to marry and have her two greatest blessings, Collin (18) and Anna Kate (15). As a mom, Kelly instilled in her children to love people for who God made them to be and imparted in her children her zest for life. Steven describes Kelly as the love of his life. They are bonded by unconditional love for each other. Steven loves everything about her- her love of God, intelligence, humor, beauty, kindness. She and the children are his entire world.

The importance of home was instilled at an early age. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandparents. She learned many valuable lessons from them and continued the use of these learnings throughout her life. Count your blessings if you received a midnight phone call on New Year's, complete with cowbell and pots and pans. There is no doubt how much of a "homebody" Kelly truly was and she loved every minute of being at home. Kelly was the happiest with all her people close. Having her sister's family and her parents close by was life's icing on the cake.

Kelly spent her entire teaching career in the Gaston County schools system. As a teacher and band director she was a selfless supporter of the arts to countless people in the Greater Stanley community. For the last 15 years Kelly was proud to call Stanley Middle school, home. Mrs. Robb was named Teacher of the Year at SMS not once, but twice during her tenure. She saw unlimited potential in her students and motivated them to always do their best. Kelly was the epitome of the saying that her students never forgot the way she made them feel. In true 'Robb the Blob' fashion, (her self given rapper name) she always told her students, "math and reading are important, but band is importanter". Just ask her "Rowdy Robbs".

Kelly loved her family and her circle of friends. Her friends were many, but the love shared with Jenny was a much stronger bond than just a sister. Her Jenny, was her best friend. Basically, Jenny was her twin, minus the birthday part. School, cars, college, and work are just some of the things they would share. Being together was a choice, and one they both loved.

Love filled her heart and laughter fueled her soul. If she loved you, she also pranked you. All the while, she laughed from the bottom of her toes while she made you squirm. Kelly was the best practical jokester this side of the Catawba River. Kelly loved life and made it fun for all of those lucky enough to be around her. Her signature gift of humor will never be forgotten. This truly was her spiritual gift and her treasure of joy that she left in people's hearts.

Racism and frogs were two things Kelly loathed and not necessarily in that order. She was known to speak her mind about both or leave in a moment's notice if such a wrong doing or amphibian was within 10 yards.

Preceded in death by grandparents Mildred "Sal" and Tommy Williams, father in law, Ray Robb, and Aunt Euncie "Bibber" Mullis. Grandparents Gaynell and Jack Payne, Sr.

Kelly leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Steven Robb. A son, Collin and daughter, Anna Kate. Parents, Jack and Cindy Payne, mother-in-law, Barbara Robb. Sister Jennifer and husband, Brian Medici. Brother, Jeff and his wife, Samantha Payne. brother in law, Michael and wife Paula Robb, sister in law, Roberta Mason, sister in law, Robin Robb and husband, Rodney, sister in law, Jean Dodd and husband Brian, Aunt Jamie Bertholf, Uncle Shannon Williams and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the students past and present of Stanley Middle School. The staff which were also like her family and her love for them will never be forgotten...well, most of you anyways.

A celebration of life will be held at FUMC Stanley, Common Ground, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Masks will be required and social distancing will be expected for all in attendance. We ask that you bring a lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to FUMC Stanley, ? Kelly Robb Memorial Fund, 5841 Hickory Grove Rd., Stanley, NC 28164. In true Kelly Robb form, please know that she would like for all Americans to exercise their right to vote on Election Day. By all means she would also request that if you were to vote Democratic to run, not walk to vote. But above all, she would want you to remember, "Today is a day that will never come again. Make it a GREAT one."

Kelly's gift of laughter and love of music will never be forgotten.







