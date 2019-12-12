Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Charity Independent Baptist Church
, 2425 Hillmont Street
Gastonia, NC
GASTONIA -Kelly Deanne Walters, 45, passed away December 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 4, 1974, a native of Gaston County.

Left to cherish her memories are her father, Wilbur Eugene Walters and mother, Judy Huffstetler Walters; stepmother Becky Walters; daughters, Brie and Emma Murray; and sisters, Pam Long and Terri Stamey.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Charity Independent Baptist Church, 2425 Hillmont Street, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Pressley.

The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm Saturday prior to the service at the church.

A guest book is available to sign online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
