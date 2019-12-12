|
GASTONIA -Kelly Deanne Walters, 45, passed away December 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on October 4, 1974, a native of Gaston County.
Left to cherish her memories are her father, Wilbur Eugene Walters and mother, Judy Huffstetler Walters; stepmother Becky Walters; daughters, Brie and Emma Murray; and sisters, Pam Long and Terri Stamey.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Charity Independent Baptist Church, 2425 Hillmont Street, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Pressley.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019