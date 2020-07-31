1/1
Kemmie Lucas
1939 - 2020
DALLAS - Kemmie Sue Harris Lucas, 80, passed away July 27, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center from complications due to Covid 19. She was born August 16, 1939 in Manila, AR, a daughter of the late Monroe and Hazel McDaniel Harris.

Kemmie loved the Lord and reading the bible and attended Spritual Guidance Holiness Church. She enjoyed family gatherings where she could cook and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Joe Small of the home; children Priscilla Vasko and husband George of Lordstown, OH, Karl Kenneth Lucas and wife Tamatha of Concord, Kimberly "Kym" Armstrong and husband Aaron of Hickory; stepson Tim Small and wife Robin of Dallas; sisters Bonnie White of Council Bluffs, IA, Charlene Robison of Apache Junction, AZ, Patricia Breedlove of Mesa, AZ, Judy Matz of CA; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kemmie was preceded in death by her first husband Earl K. Lucas; son, Keith Lucas; brother Bennie J. Harris; grandson Luke Vasko; sister Martha Terry.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Evergreen - "A Quiet Place", with Dr. Doug Winthrop officiating.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lucas family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen - A Quiet Place
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
