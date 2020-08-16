Belmont, NC- Clyde Kenneth "Ken" Hightower, 87, of Belmont went to his Heavenly home August 13, 2020. He was born May 25, 1933 in Demorest, GA, a son of Ralph T. Hightower and Icie M. Hightower.
Ken served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1975 retiring as Chief Warrant Officer. He had a deep love and compassion for the Navy and his country. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the Habersham County Sheriff's Department for 21 years before retiring. He had a deep love for his family and friends and church family. Ken was a member of Unity Baptist Church, active with the Senior Class. He was a caretaker and giver to all that knew him. He will be missed by his two 'grand fur-babies," Sallie Mae and Felix.
Ken is survived by his sons, Charlie Flowers (Arlene), and Doug Flowers (Julia); brother, Gene Hightower (Kathy); sister, Ruth White; grandson, Chuck Flowers (Kim); great-grandsons, Jack Reese (Amanda), and Payton Flowers (Kayla); great-great-grandchildren, Colton and Caden; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Polly Johnson Hightower; brothers, Max, John, and Donald Hightower; and sisters, Glana Hightower, and Cora Goudelock.
The family will receive friends at Unity Baptist Church of Belmont from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020.
A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at the church with Pastor Joe Lawing officiating. Committal will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, Children's Church, 1005 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hightower family.