LOWELL - Kenneth "Ken" Richard Johnson, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully at the home of his loving daughter, Debra Vernon, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Gaston County
and was the son of the late Clell Johnson, Sr. and Pauline Cashion Johnson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Janice Pittman Johnson.
Ken was a graduate of Lowell High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. He and his brother, Roger Johnson, were Co-Owners of Precision Golf Equipment for many years before their retirement.
Ken is survived by his loving daughter Debra Vernon and her husband, Curtis Vernon; loving son, Kenneth Richard Johnson, Jr.; one loving sister, Carol Parrott and her husband, Kenneth; two loving grandchildren,
Nick Vernon, Jordan Sexton and her husband, Eric.
The family will receive family and friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the
Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating to be followed by Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Gaston Honor Guard.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 57 years, Janice Pittman Johnson; three brothers, Roger Johnson, Clell Johnson, Jr., Harry Johnson.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019