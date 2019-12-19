Home

Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
703 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-638-6464
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
110 Lincoln St.
Belmont, NC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
110 Lincoln St.
Belmont, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Alexander


1943 - 2019
Kenneth Alexander Obituary
SALISBURY – Reverend Kenneth Emmanuel Alexander was born on Feb. 12, 1943, and transitioned into the arms of his Savior on Dec. 14, 2019. Rev. Alexander served as Pastor of his beloved Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Belmont, NC from 1984 through the time of his transition. He shared his life in marriage with Rev. Ruby Alexander and they were blessed with two children, Jacqueline

Alexander Davis and Jarvis "Demond" Alexander. His two grandchildren, Phillip Davis and Kendall Alexander were the apples of his eyes.

A son of NC, he was born and raised in Rowan County where he lived with his parents and siblings. He was educated in the Rowan County School System and he graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School. He served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Rev. Alexander was a lifelong learner and attended several colleges and universities. He was awarded his Doctorate of Divinity from East Coast University.

Rev. Alexander served as Moderator and Dean of the Gaston County Missionary BaptistAssociation where he attained
Emeritus status. Rev. Alexander believed in community and truly was a servant leader; he volunteered and was appointed to numerous boards, charities, and commissions and served in multiple capacities. As a result of his untiring work in the community; he was honored as the Citizen of the Year of Gaston County.


He served as a faithful Pastor to the members of Mt. Moriah and those throughout the surrounding areas. He was a mentor and example of humility and dedication in the role of Pastor, community leader and advocate for those that society often overlooked. His infectious smile, booming voice and laugh gave comfort to those in his presence. He gave his time, talent, and service with dignity and commitment while sharing and demonstrating God's love.

Rev. Alexander's impact on his family, church, friends, and this community was profound. He will be deeply missed on earth however, his legacy will remain throughout eternity.

Service arrangements: Celebration of Life Service-Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Funeral: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019-Quiet hour-2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Service will begin at 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church-110 Lincoln St., Belmont, NC 28012. Rev. Elton Sadler, officiating. Hairston Funeral Home, Inc., is serving the Alexander family.

Online condolences may be sent to hairstonfh.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
