Kenneth Arnold Hogue
Kenneth Arnold Hogue, 65, of Mount Holly, died on Friday, November 13, 202 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Betty Cox Hogue and the late Luther Arnold Hogue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Brandon Hogue. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Denise Allen Hogue; a son Matthew Tyler Hogue; a brother Ritchie Hogue and his wife Marchele. The family will greet guests from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at 1:00, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
NOV
18
Service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
