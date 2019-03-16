Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Kenneth Ballard
Kenneth Ballard


1944 - 2019
Kenneth Ballard Obituary
GASTONIA - Kenneth Davidson Ballard, 74, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 2, 1944 in Gaston County, son of the late Joseph Christian Ballard and Carrie Davidson Ballard.

Kenneth served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He was a life member of the Evening Optimist Club having served as President of the Gaston Club. He served on the Board of Directors of Crisis Assistance Ministries. He was a lifelong member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees, taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. He was President of Methodist Men and involved with Family Promises of Gaston County.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kenneth's caregiver, Cathy Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Evans Ballard; sisters, Mary McClure of Lakeland, FL and Carolyn Ramsaur of Greer, SC; brothers, Jody Ballard of Daytona Beach, FL, Jim Ballard (Margaret) of Jacksonville, FL; David Ballard (Jane), Roy Ballard (Pam), Rick Ballard (Debbie), all of Gastonia, and Daniel Ballard (Deeann) of Sumner, WA; brother in law, Nelson Evans (Barbara), David Evans (Donna), Allen Evans (Stella).

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers in law, Larry Evans, Clayton McClure, nephew Ronnie Camp, and niece, Jeanne Byars.

The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Debra Short officiating. The burial will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1425 W. Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ballard family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
