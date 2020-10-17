Kenneth Barrett

GASTONIA - Kenneth Blaine Barrett, 84, of Gastonia, NC, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late Austin Bailey and Eva Lynn Barrett and was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Carolyn Laws Barrett. Ken was retired from Osage MFG in Bessemer City and worked in the textile industry most of his life. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. In his younger years, Ken loved to golf, fish and bowl. He was always active in the lives of those he cared for and enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball. Ken was a wonderful person who was loved dearly by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by his children, his many grandchildren and his friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Chris Barrett and wife Sherry of Bessemer City and Keith Barrett of Gastonia
Daughters: Kimberly Walker of Bessemer City, Karen Booth and husband Dale of Gastonia and Crystal Beaver and husband Billy of Gastonia
Brothers: Harry Barrett and wife Cathy of Shelby and Jerry Barrett of Kings Mountain
Sister: Judy Bowen and husband Dean of Kings Mountain
Nine Grandchildren Ten Great Grandchildren One Great-Great Grandchild
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Reverend Odell Cook officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: A private family interment will be held at Mountain Rest
