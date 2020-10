Kenneth Barrett

GASTONIA - Kenneth Blaine Barrett, 84, of Gastonia, NC, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late Austin Bailey and Eva Lynn Barrett and was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Carolyn Laws Barrett. Ken was retired from Osage MFG in Bessemer City and worked in the textile industry most of his life. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. In his younger years, Ken loved to golf, fish and bowl. He was always active in the lives of those he cared for and enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball. Ken was a wonderful person who was loved dearly by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by his children, his many grandchildren and his friends.SURVIVORS: Sons: Chris Barrett and wife Sherry of Bessemer City and Keith Barrett of GastoniaDaughters: Kimberly Walker of Bessemer City, Karen Booth and husband Dale of Gastonia and Crystal Beaver and husband Billy of GastoniaBrothers: Harry Barrett and wife Cathy of Shelby and Jerry Barrett of Kings MountainSister: Judy Bowen and husband Dean of Kings MountainNine Grandchildren Ten Great Grandchildren One Great-Great GrandchildMEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Reverend Odell Cook officiatingVISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral HomeINTERMENT: A private family interment will be held at Mountain RestGUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA