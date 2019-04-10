|
|
GASTONIA - Kenneth James Braswell, 69, passed away April 6, 2019 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.
He was born June 29, 1949 in Gaston County, the son of the late William Raymond Braswell and Hazel Rayfield Braswell.
Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He was also a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Gastonia.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of over 52 years, Brenda Braswell; sons, James Braswell and wife, Cindy, Michael Braswell and wife Jeanette Liter; sisters, Shirley Braswell, Katherine Philbeck, Susie Mahaffey and husband Ray, Carolyn Prorock and husband Joey, Marie Gantt and husband Barry; grandchildren, Crystal Roberts, Karen Jenkins, Cierra May and Jackie Braswell; great-grandchildren, Lea MCAteer, Kailey Turner, Ensley Jenkins, Brittany Gilliland, Dalton Roberts, Preston May, and Isaac Bard; 6 nieces and 9 nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Roger Braswell.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Chase White will be held 2 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Spencer Mountain Baptist Church, 135 Lowell Spencer Mtn. Road, Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019