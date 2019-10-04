Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Kenneth Carlton Chandler


1945 - 2019
Kenneth Carlton Chandler Obituary
A happy- go- lucky man who adored his wife and an All Around Great Guy...
Left behind to cherish Kenneth's memory is his daughter, Aimee Howard and husband Eric of Belmont, NC two grandchildren: Robert and Noah Howard; two brothers and sisters in law: Gene and Charlotte Chandler, Ed and Cynthia Chandler; eight nieces and five nephews also survive. A Special regards go to his beloved nephew, Lynn Chandler and wife Sandi.
Kenneth was the son of the late Carlton Columbus Chandler and Margie Caudell Chandler. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann Chandler; two brothers: Harold Chandler and James Chandler along with one niece.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 12:30 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Jeff Watts offering words of comfort and hope to Kenneth's family and friends. Bruce Fenters will be in charge of the music.
The family will receive guests from 11:30 AM ~ 12:30 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to an organization dear to Kenneth: Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at: www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Kenneth Chandler.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
