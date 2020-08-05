Kenneth Edward Cox, 46 of Gastonia passed away July 30, 2020 at home. He was born September 22, 1973 to Keith and Barbara Cox in Charlotte N.C. Kenny was a 1991 graduate of South Point High School in Belmont and was employed by Choice Landscape and Supply in Gastonia. Kenny loved and spent many nights at the dirt track, old Ford trucks and serving the Lord. He was a loving husband, brother, and friend, and most importantly a beloved uncle and Paw Paw.



Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Guy and Sadie Johnson and paternal grandparents Richard and Anna Cox.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dawn Putnam Cox, stepdaughter Megan Parker (Daniel), brothers Kevin Cox, Bryan Cox(Chrissy), Rick Cox(Sherri), nieces and nephews Ethan , Austin (Addy), Maddie & Kelly Cox, Kyle Gregory, Kelci and Kalee Wilson and Daisy Dellinger. Sisters in law Gina Putnam, Christy Eller and brother in law Jayson Putnam. Grandchildren, Preston and Dallas Garrison and many other loving family members.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday August 8 at 2-4 p.m. at Connections Church 304 McAdenville Rd. Belmont, N.C. 28012. The Rev. Robert Thompson will be officiating.



Condolences may be sent to the family at 133 Rowe St. Gastonia, N.C. 28056



