BELMONT - Kenneth ""Jack"" Dobbins, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home.
Born February 15 1943, he was the son of the late William Hilton and mothers Nottie Ruppe Dobbins and Essie Mae Ruppe Dobbins.
Jack was raised in the Friendship Baptist Church and was a self-employed contractor. He was known for his love of hunting and fishing, always willing to share his passion and knowledge of the great outdoors with his very large circle of friends.
Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years Fay Vaughn Dobbins, three daughters, Gerri Dobbins and Terri Dobbins, both of Belmont, and Sherri Dobbins of Dallas; a brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Nancy Dobbins of Clover; sisters and brother-in-law, April D. Howard of Dallas June D. and Ted Braswell of Gastonia; and grandchildren, Devon Dobbins of Stanley, Emily Thompson of Lincolnton, and Christian Springer of Belmont; and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Dobbins.
A private memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Raymond Johns at 3:00 PM Friday May 22, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The -Greenville, 950 West Farris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020