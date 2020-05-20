Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Eubanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Eubanks Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Kenneth Ray Eubanks, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Monroe, NC, son of the late Hayward and Lela Bush Eubanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Scott Eubanks; his brother, Reginald "Reggie" Eubanks; grandparents, Willie and Ruth Scott and Ernest and Lucy Bush.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donna Hester Eubanks; his sons, Christopher Eubanks and wife Kim, Michael Frazier, Justin Frazier and wife Rachel, and John Chaney and wife Tisha; his grandsons, Conner Frazier, Caleb Steven, Ethan Frazier, Jerimiah Chaney and Jacob Sears; his granddaughters, Kelsie Eubanks, Hannah Eubanks, Harmony Frazier, Alexis Chaney and Gracie Frazier; and his pets, Boots and Benji.

A memorial service, to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels by visiting holyangelsnc.org or to by visiting www.stjude.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -