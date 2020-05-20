|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Kenneth Ray Eubanks, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Monroe, NC, son of the late Hayward and Lela Bush Eubanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Scott Eubanks; his brother, Reginald "Reggie" Eubanks; grandparents, Willie and Ruth Scott and Ernest and Lucy Bush.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donna Hester Eubanks; his sons, Christopher Eubanks and wife Kim, Michael Frazier, Justin Frazier and wife Rachel, and John Chaney and wife Tisha; his grandsons, Conner Frazier, Caleb Steven, Ethan Frazier, Jerimiah Chaney and Jacob Sears; his granddaughters, Kelsie Eubanks, Hannah Eubanks, Harmony Frazier, Alexis Chaney and Gracie Frazier; and his pets, Boots and Benji.
A memorial service, to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels by visiting holyangelsnc.org or to by visiting www.stjude.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020