GASTONIA - Kenneth Dwight Grimsley, 78, passed away October 06, 2019 at home.
He was born on June 05, 1941 in Gaston County, son of the late Mollie Elizabeth and Oscar Bynum Grimsley.
Dwight was part-owner of Carolina Textile Sales in Gastonia until his retirement. He was a music lover and accomplished guitarist.
Funeral Arrangements: Visitation is 1:00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019 with Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 2:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church, located at 1706 West Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052. Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Brenda Falls Grimsley; grandson, David Grimsley, Jr.; brothers, Charles Eugene (Pete) Grimsley, James Grimsley and Larry Grimsley; infant sister, Carolyn Grimsley; and sister, Joyce Pearson.
Dwight is survived by son, David D. Grimsley (Malina); daughter, Amy Cable (Marty); grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor and Chase Cable of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Heath, Brantley, Mason, Paisley, Grayson and Logan; sister, Patsy Boyles (Joe); and sister-in-law, Doris Falls. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019