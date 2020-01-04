|
1937 - 2020
GASTONIA- Kenneth "Ken" Herrin Price, 82, passed away peacefully on January 2nd at the Robin Johnson House.
He was born in Gaston County on June 1, 1937 to the late Spurgeon and Effie Baker Price. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, "Mancy" Holland Price; and all his brothers and sisters.
Ken loved his family and spending time watching sports on television as well as western movies and the inspiration channel. He loved playing golf as often as he could. Also known as 'Tater" too many; he will be greatly missed. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend.
Left to cherish his memories includes his children, Kenny Price, Tabatha Sandidge (Mathew Lewis) and Amy McAbee and husband Eddie McAbee; grandchildren, Jesse, Andy, Taylor and Austin; his beloved fur baby, Bo.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m., Sunday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5th at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Billy Ervin officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034 and/or Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020