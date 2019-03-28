|
BETHESDA, MD - SSgt Kenneth Lee Hogue, 36, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.
He was born November 15, 1982 in Simmern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany and was a son of Ricky Arnold and Petra Willuweit Hogue.
Kenneth was a 2001 graduate of Forestview High School in Gastonia and joined the US Army in 2003, doing his basic training at Ft. Jackson, SC. He served as a Communication Specialist and a Senior Signal Intelligence Analyst in almost 16 years of active duty. His other duty stations were Fort Gordon, GA for AIT; Fort Drum, NY; Camp Shelby, Mississippi and deployment to Iraq; NATO Headquarters in Belgium, Europe; Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX; and National Security Agency in Fort Meade, MD. Some of the awards Kenneth earned included, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon (2), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Combat and Special Skill Badge & Basic Marksmanship Qual. Badge, Sharpshooter, Overseas Service Bar (2), and the Meritorious Service Medal awarded posthumously.
In addition to his parents of Gastonia, Kenneth is survived by his wife Alyssa Manuela Hogue of Odenton, MD; his sons Tristan Lee and Taylor Lee Hogue; brother and sister-in-law,
Ricky Lee and Kelly Brooks Hogue; paternal grandmother, Annie Mae Hogue, all of Gastonia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harley Hogue and by his maternal grandparents, Ulrich and Erika Willuweit.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the church with Rev. Darin Gibbs officiating.
Interment will follow the service with Military Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ricky Hogue to establish a Savings Fund for Kenneth's children at 2618 Bayberry Court, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolences messages and remembrances may be sent online by visiting ww.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hogue family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019