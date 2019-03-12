Home

Kenneth Howard Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Kenneth Garland Howard, 83, , passed away on March 10, 2019, in Gastonia, NC.

A funeral service will be held 2 pm Friday, March 15, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 106 Canterbury Rd., Kings Mountain, officiated by Pastor Jim Ogle.

The family will receive friends 7-9pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, with military honors provided by the US Navy.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
