Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunny Side Baptist Church Cemetery
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hutchins


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Hutchins Obituary
DALLAS - Kenneth Eugene Hutchins, 85, of Dallas, passed away September 29, 2019 at Brian Center, Lincolnton. He was born July 22, 1934, in Gaston County to the late Frankie Hutchins Downey.

Kenneth retired from Cherryville Police Department after 25 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Joyce Hutchins.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Susan Elizabeth Deeb and husband Gordon, Kenneth Dale Hutchins, Jeanne O'Bryan and husband Patrick; stepdaughter Judith Ann Black; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am Tuesday at Sunny Side Baptist Church Cemetery, Bessemer City with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now