DALLAS - Kenneth Eugene Hutchins, 85, of Dallas, passed away September 29, 2019 at Brian Center, Lincolnton. He was born July 22, 1934, in Gaston County to the late Frankie Hutchins Downey.
Kenneth retired from Cherryville Police Department after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Joyce Hutchins.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Susan Elizabeth Deeb and husband Gordon, Kenneth Dale Hutchins, Jeanne O'Bryan and husband Patrick; stepdaughter Judith Ann Black; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am Tuesday at Sunny Side Baptist Church Cemetery, Bessemer City with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019