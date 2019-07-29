|
VALE- Kenneth "Ken" Jessie Jones, Sr., 77, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Atrium Health of Lincolnton. Mr. Jones was born in Jefferson, Georgia and was the son of the late Roy Eugene and Emma Taylor Jones.
Mr. Jones was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Bike Manufacturing Company, Cherryville.
Mr. Jones is survived by one son, Jesse Jones, Jr. (Cheri); one sister, Diana Willard (Rev. Jerry Willard); eight grandchildren, Kyle Jones, Trey Jones, Chandra Carswell, Suzie Parton (Brent), Kevin Walker, Megan Jones, Katie Jones, Jessica Jones; one great grandson, Liam Parton; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2858 East Highway 150, Lincolnton, North Carolina with Rev. Jerry Willard officiating.
Military Honors by the North Carolina National Guard and Lincoln County Honor Guard will follow the graveside service.
The family will receive friends following the Graveside Service at the gravesite.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 50 years, Althea Price Jones; daughter, Christy Jones Carswell; three brothers, Ted Jones, Tommy Jones, Terry Jones.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Jones family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 29, 2019