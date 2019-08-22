|
GASTONIA - Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Ledford, 72, of Gastonia passed away August 20, 2019. He was born October 15, 1946 in Rutherford County, a son of the late William Ernest Ledford and Annie Killian Ledford.
Ken served in the United States Air Force. He was an amateur radio operator and was a member of the Gastonia Area Amateur Radio Club, Gaston County Amateur Radio Society, ARES, and Shelby Amateur Radio Club. Ken was also a member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors of Ken include his son, Michael Ledford and wife, Susan of Kings Mountain; former wife, Pat Ledford; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019.
A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 3:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 with Pastor John Stanley officiating. Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019