McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Founders Chapel
700 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Kenneth Ledford


1946 - 2019
Kenneth Ledford Obituary
GASTONIA - Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Ledford, 72, of Gastonia passed away August 20, 2019. He was born October 15, 1946 in Rutherford County, a son of the late William Ernest Ledford and Annie Killian Ledford.

Ken served in the United States Air Force. He was an amateur radio operator and was a member of the Gastonia Area Amateur Radio Club, Gaston County Amateur Radio Society, ARES, and Shelby Amateur Radio Club. Ken was also a member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Survivors of Ken include his son, Michael Ledford and wife, Susan of Kings Mountain; former wife, Pat Ledford; and numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019.

A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 3:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 with Pastor John Stanley officiating. Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www.cancer.org.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ledford family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
