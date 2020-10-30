1/1
Kenneth Lloyd "Ken" Baker
1946 - 2020
BELMONT, NC- Mr. Kenneth ""Ken"" Lloyd Baker, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. He was born October 31, 1946, in Gastonia, the son of the late Lloyd Parks Baker and Helen Green Baker.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken's life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Collier Hall officiating. The service will be live streamed on McLean Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Christian Center, PO Box 49208, Charlotte, NC 28277-0075, or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Baker.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
