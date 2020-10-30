BELMONT, NC- Mr. Kenneth ""Ken"" Lloyd Baker, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. He was born October 31, 1946, in Gastonia, the son of the late Lloyd Parks Baker and Helen Green Baker.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken's life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Collier Hall officiating. The service will be live streamed on McLean Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Christian Center, PO Box 49208, Charlotte, NC 28277-0075, or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
