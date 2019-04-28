Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soul's Harbor Tabernacle
271 Camp Rotary Road
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Soul's Harbor Tabernacle
271 Camp Rotary Road
Kenneth Marion McCaskill


Kenneth Marion McCaskill
Kenneth Marion McCaskill Obituary
1943 - 2019
DALLAS - Kenneth Marion McCaskill, 77, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center – Main in Charlotte.
A Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday April 28, 2019 and a Memorial Service to follow 6:00 pm at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road with Rev. James Chambers officiating.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
