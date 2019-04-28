|
|
1943 - 2019
DALLAS - Kenneth Marion McCaskill, 77, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center – Main in Charlotte.
A Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday April 28, 2019 and a Memorial Service to follow 6:00 pm at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road with Rev. James Chambers officiating.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019