BESSEMER CITY- Kenneth "Bus" Wilbur Mauney, 87, of Bessemer City, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, just over four years after losing his dear wife Becky on November 18, 2016, and he missed that "pretty little gal" every single day. They were married for 61 years.
The son of the late Hunter E. Mauney, Sr. and Lois Moody Mauney, he was born June 11, 1933, in Gaston County. His family will remember him for being a devoted husband to his beloved Becky and the best Daddy and Paw-Paw who could build anything.
A strong, smart, hard-working, honest man, Bus is a hero whom his family and many friends will always look up to. He put family first, and they will be forever grateful for the many good memories of being with him in his home and on his land, riding the tractor to the garden, cooking sweet potatoes in his woodstove, walking to the back with him and one of his many Dobermans, and helping bust the coconut for Maw-Maw's homemade cake every Christmas.
Bus was an excellent craftsman with a passion for building anything he needed, from the home he built in 1957 where he raised his family to the handcrafted furniture and beautiful treasures he made in his woodshop, often able to identify the tree where he got the wood. He also worked hard in his garden, and with Becky and son Reid, dedicated many months every year to planting and harvesting wonderful vegetables to put the best food on the table for his family.
Before he started his grading business, he worked as a carpenter for over ten years and helped build many landmark buildings, including the first buildings at Gaston College.
He operated his grading business from 1967 to 2011, working all around Gaston County but mainly in Bessemer City and Gastonia. All the contractors and homeowners he worked for always wanted him to be the one on their job, and Bus appreciated getting to work for them. Anytime you were in the car with him in later years, he would point out places where he had done jobs. You could pass a dozen places in a single trip.
He enjoyed sharing stories with his children and grandchildren about his – often rebellious – years growing up and about how he met the love of his life, Becky. He got his first ticket when he was 11 and took great pride in surviving a motorcycle accident and escaping anyone chasing him while driving his 1961 Pontiac. His favorite thing was trout fishing, and he spent many happy weekends at his camper in Chimney Rock.
Bus is survived by his children Wayne Mauney and wife Janet, Cindy Black, Patti Riggs, Reid Mauney, and Teresa Fried and husband Glenn; grandchildren Kenny Mauney, Heather Mauney, Amanda Riggs, Rebecca Black, Elizabeth Black, James Black, and Matthew Fried; five great-grandchildren Fallon, Briana, Corbin, Ella, and Maleigha; sisters Tommie Morris, Shirley Carrodus and husband John; brother Hunter E. Mauney, Jr. and wife Anita; and close friends Harry Petrey and Gus and Pat Garrison.
In addition to his parents and his wife Becky, he was preceded in death by sister Clara Jean Smith and granddaughter Wendy Nicole Mauney.
The family would like to thank the Gaston Hospice staff for their help and to all his loving friends and neighbors who have reached out. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gaston Hospice at P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Hinkle Rayfield, Jr. officiating. Bus will be buried at Hephzibah ARP Church Cemetery, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.