Kenneth Ray Woods, 81, of Lincolnton, died Friday, November 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincolnton. He was born in Buncombe County, son of the late Theron George Woods and Mamie Jane Parris Woods. He was a member of Gainesville Baptist Church in Lincolnton and a former member of Tuckasegee Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years Patricia "Pat" King Woods; children Danny Woods and his wife Pam, Elizabeth Kaufman and her husband Jason, and Tim Woods and his wife Teresa; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. The family will greet guests from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at Noon. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.