1/1
Kenneth Ray Woods
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ray Woods, 81, of Lincolnton, died Friday, November 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincolnton. He was born in Buncombe County, son of the late Theron George Woods and Mamie Jane Parris Woods. He was a member of Gainesville Baptist Church in Lincolnton and a former member of Tuckasegee Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years Patricia "Pat" King Woods; children Danny Woods and his wife Pam, Elizabeth Kaufman and her husband Jason, and Tim Woods and his wife Teresa; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. The family will greet guests from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at Noon. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved