Kenneth Shelton

DALLAS - Kenneth Robert Shelton, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and known by everyone for his love of travel, history and genealogy. Ken was born in Clarksville, Indiana on May 20, 1933 to Roy and Gillie Shelton. Ken enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952, and was stationed at Ashya Air Force Base in Japan during the Korean War, attached to the 15th RSM. He graduated from University of Louisville in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. Ken made his career in civil service as the administrator of the Social Security office in Shelby, NC. After his retirement, he began to spend his time researching his family history and traveling near and far. Ken was the happiest when he was planning his next trip, using his iPad to read, check the stock market and research, and attending the events of his grandchildren. He never seemed to worry, always telling his family that things will work out.
Ken is preceded in death by his sister, Laura "Flo" Cox, wife Deloris, and sons Greg and Mark.
He was married to Delores Schlageter Shelton for thirty-five years, and the proud father of Lynn Ann Shelton-Hay (husband, Brian and grandsons Brandon and Christopher), Mark Christopher Shelton and Gregory Alan Shelton (grandson Joshua Shelton, wife Miriam and great-grandson, Issac).
Ken was fortunate to find love again with his wife of twenty-five years, Vickey Elliott Shelton, and together they traveled to all seven continents. Ken was also the proud father of Stephanie Elliott (husband, The Honorable Richard Abernethy) and grandson, Zachary Paul Park.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville with the Rev. David Christy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Scholarship Fund of First United Methodist Church, 190 E. Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Shelton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.