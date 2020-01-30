|
September 4, 1940 – January 27, 2020
Kenneth Carroll Summey, 79, of North Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Gastonia, NC passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.
Born in Gastonia, NC Mr. Summey was the son of the late Robert and Elsie Summey and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, Mr. Summey is predeceased by his brother, James Donald Summey and sister, Barbara Summey.
Survivors include his sister, Carolyne Wise, and nephew, Marc Wise, of Bessemer City, NC; niece, Justin S. Yurkon, Coral Gables, FL.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Mildred Jones and Laurie Jones for their enduring friendship.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020