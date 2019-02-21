|
|
January 7, 1928 – February 19, 2019
GASTONIA - Dr. Kenneth Taylor, Jr, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning. He was born in Magnolia, North Carolina to Kenneth Taylor Sr. and Vivian Craver Taylor. The oldest of three children, he remained close to his sister, Joy Preston who lives in Winston-Salem, and brother, Gary, who is deceased.
He attended Duke University, and then served his country in the US Navy during World War II before returning to graduate from Catawba College and the UNC School of Dentistry. During his time at Catawba he married Evelyn Gillespie and in 1958 they moved to Gastonia to open his dental practice and to raise their family. Together they raised three boys, Kenneth, Dan and Mike. He joined First ARP Church in 1958 and has been a faithful member since. In 1993, after 35 years of dentistry, he retired. Ken and Evelyn were married for 55 years before Evelyn passed away in 2007.
He later married Julia Trimnal of Gastonia, and together they traveled, enjoyed eating out, and took care of each other. His 25 years of retirement featured time with family, a lot of golf, and Duke Basketball.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Taylor was preceded in death by Evelyn, Gary, son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Sheri.
Surviving family members include his wife Julia; sister, Joy; Gary's wife, Ethel; sons, Kenneth, Dan and wife Susie, and Mike's wife, Kim; Julia's son, Tim Robinson, Jr and wife, Melody; Grandchildren: Benjamin and wife, Kelly, Jennifer, Alex, Brad McCurry and wife Stephanie, DJ McCurry and wife, Katie, Kendall Powell and husband, Blake, Matthew Robinson, and Christopher Friday; Great grandchildren: Elaine, Thomas, Simon, Liam, Harrison, Grayson, Sophia and Elle.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 – 2:00pm on Friday, February 22 at McLean Funeral Directors on S. New Hope Road. A graveside service will follow at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:30, with Pastor Matt Kuiken of First ARP Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First ARP, 317 S Chester St, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are made by McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Condolence messages may be sent and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019