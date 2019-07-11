Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Kenneth Weathers


1976 - 2019
Kenneth Weathers Obituary
SALISBURY - Kenneth Daniel Weathers, 42, passed away July 8, 2019 at Rowan Medical Center.

He was born August 28, 1976 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Mitchell Talmadge Weathers and Jean Leeper Weathers.

Kenneth publicly confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and was baptized on March 10, 1991 and became a member of McAdenville Wesleyan Church on April 28, 1991. He sang in the choir and sometimes helped run the sound system. For a time he drove the church van to pick up members. Kenneth graduated from South Point High School.

He will be greatly missed by his aunt Shirley Rumfelt and husband Ted; uncle Jim Weathers and wife Becky; uncle James Leeper and many cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11 - 11:30 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service celebrating his life will follow in the chapel at 11:30 am with Rev. Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to McAdenville Wesleyan Church or the Gaston County Humane Society. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019
