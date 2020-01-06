Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Webb Ballard


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Webb Ballard Obituary
Kenneth Webb Ballard, 74, of Crouse, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born December 5, 1945, in Gaston County, son of the late Beeler Ballard and Pauline Turner Ballard.
Kenneth retired from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office after 15 years of service. He was a native of Gaston County and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenneth was a member of the Law Enforcement Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne McNamee.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 37 years, Cindi Honneyman Ballard; sons, Aaron Wishnefsky and wife, Erika, Jeff Jenkins and wife, Cindy; daughters, Marci Adams and husband, Bobby, Wendi McLamb and husband, Pastor Wade, Elaine Peeler and husband, Scott; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Wade McLamb will be officiating. Law Enforcement Honors will be conducted by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -