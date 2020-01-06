|
|
Kenneth Webb Ballard, 74, of Crouse, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born December 5, 1945, in Gaston County, son of the late Beeler Ballard and Pauline Turner Ballard.
Kenneth retired from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office after 15 years of service. He was a native of Gaston County and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenneth was a member of the Law Enforcement Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne McNamee.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 37 years, Cindi Honneyman Ballard; sons, Aaron Wishnefsky and wife, Erika, Jeff Jenkins and wife, Cindy; daughters, Marci Adams and husband, Bobby, Wendi McLamb and husband, Pastor Wade, Elaine Peeler and husband, Scott; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Wade McLamb will be officiating. Law Enforcement Honors will be conducted by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020