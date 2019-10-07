Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Fowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny Fowler Obituary
Kenny Fowler, 46, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019, at CaroMont Medical Center.
A Gaston County native, he was born December 26, 1972, son of Walter Fowler Sr. and Susan Stewart Fowler.
Kenny loved hunting and taking trips to the beach. He loved spending time with his family and dog and enjoyed riding his bike.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Hunter Cole Fowler and wife Courtney; daughter, Summer Seigler Siliakus and husband Phillip; brother Barney Fowler and wife Shannon; sister, Kimberly Morgan and husband Stewart; nieces and nephews, Nadaley, Dylan, William, Nick, Katelyn, Amanda, and Joey.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now