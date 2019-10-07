|
Kenny Fowler, 46, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019, at CaroMont Medical Center.
A Gaston County native, he was born December 26, 1972, son of Walter Fowler Sr. and Susan Stewart Fowler.
Kenny loved hunting and taking trips to the beach. He loved spending time with his family and dog and enjoyed riding his bike.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Hunter Cole Fowler and wife Courtney; daughter, Summer Seigler Siliakus and husband Phillip; brother Barney Fowler and wife Shannon; sister, Kimberly Morgan and husband Stewart; nieces and nephews, Nadaley, Dylan, William, Nick, Katelyn, Amanda, and Joey.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019