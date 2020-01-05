|
|
1963 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN – Ronald Kevin Gilreath – 56, passed away on January 2nd at Atrium Health – Kings Mountain with his loving family by his side.
Kevin was born in Gaston on July 30, 1963 to the late Ronald David and Carol Stephens Gilreath. He loved to cook and fish. He was an avid history buff and civil war re-enactor. Kevin retired as a Police Captain from the City of Gastonia Police Department after 30 years of dedicated service. He was known as "Papa Bear" to his fellow officers.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 31 wonderful years, Lisa Moton Gilreath; loving daughters, Courtney Starr (James), Marissa Gilreath; sister, Kimberly Haas (Gary); sister-in-laws, Heather Stephens (Tony), and Cindy Ljubicic (Dennis); and several nieces and nephews; Cory Haas (Crystal), Addyson Stephens, and Alek Ljubicic. In-laws; Sue Moton, and Reggie (JoAnne) Moton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Criswell and Pastor Randy Arrowood officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Gastonia City Police will be honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria VA, 22312 www.diabetes.org
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Gilreath family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020