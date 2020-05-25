|
|
DALLAS- Kevin James Hinch, 56, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Washtenaw County, MI, son of Maureen Dwyer Hinch and the late James Edward Hinch. Kevin graduated from Appalachian University where he attended on a tennis scholarship. He loved all sports and was an N.C. State fan. Kevin enjoyed talking with everyone and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Susan Lee-Ann Lineberger; his siblings, Julie Sauls and husband Howard, Jamie Lowe and husband Will, B.J. Hinch and wife Jay, Chris Hinch, and Brian Hinch and wife Amy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service has been scheduled. A memorial service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Venture Church, 800 E Main St, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2020