Kevin Matthew Phillips, age 54, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home in Green Forest, Arkansas. He was born April 26, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, to Cecil Caldwell and Nancy Sherer Phillips.
He grew up on Beaty Road in Gastonia, NC and later worked at Lineberger's Fish Camp and Western Auto. He was a devoted father who enjoyed watching NASCAR and westerns and collecting and refinishing antiques.
He is preceded in death by his father Cecil Caldwell Phillips.
He is survived by his daughter Jessie Goline (Stephen); mother Nancy Phillips; step-son Chris Williamson; brother Keith Phillips (Vicki); sister Sherry Saunders (Brek); two nieces and two nephews.
Kevin donated his body to further the research of epilepsy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019