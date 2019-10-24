Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Phillips


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Phillips Obituary
Kevin Matthew Phillips, age 54, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home in Green Forest, Arkansas. He was born April 26, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, to Cecil Caldwell and Nancy Sherer Phillips.

He grew up on Beaty Road in Gastonia, NC and later worked at Lineberger's Fish Camp and Western Auto. He was a devoted father who enjoyed watching NASCAR and westerns and collecting and refinishing antiques.

He is preceded in death by his father Cecil Caldwell Phillips.

He is survived by his daughter Jessie Goline (Stephen); mother Nancy Phillips; step-son Chris Williamson; brother Keith Phillips (Vicki); sister Sherry Saunders (Brek); two nieces and two nephews.

Kevin donated his body to further the research of epilepsy.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.