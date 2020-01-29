|
|
GASTONIA - Kevin Wake Rodden, 61, passed away January 26, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. He was born February 9, 1958, a son of the late Mason and Nancy Foster Rodden.
Kevin enjoyed hiking and wrestling and cherished the time he spent with his wife and family.
He was a loving husband to his wife of 32 years, Carol Jesse Rodden of the home. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Rodden
of Belmont; many cousins and extended family; and his loyal pet companions Charlie and Rudy.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at City Church (formerly Bethlehem Church).
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Church, 3100 Bethlehem Church St., Gastonia, NC 28056 or to an Animal Rescue of donor's choice.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Rodden family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020