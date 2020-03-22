|
|
"No man is a failure who has friends." Clarence Baily, it's a wonderful life.
Kevin Todd Hanna born December 31, 1960 in Gastonia to the late Charlie and Jerry Hanna passed away on Thursday ~ March 19, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Todd always said he grew up at Major League Lanes and Sims Legion Park where he announced American Legion Baseball just as his father and grandfather before him. He frequently spoke fondly of his time with the Gaston Lifesaving Crew where he met many lifelong friends and of time spent with his family in Shelby.
Todd enjoyed watching Formula 1 racing, Washington Redskins football, New York Rangers hockey, and Atlanta Braves baseball. He attended Ashbrook High School.
Todd and his dad owned and operated Gastonia Bicycle Center for 27 Years. He was employed by Piedmont Ground Handling of American Airlines from 2001 until his death where he was a supervisor in ABR. He met many dear friends there.
Left to cherish Todd's memory is his oldest brother: Scott Hanna; Todd's fiancé: Kim Helms; four nieces: Jennifer Hanna, Jerri Hanna, Holly Sutton (Mitch), Sarah Hanna; one nephew: Chase Helms (Jessica); Kim's mom: Helen Helms; Kim's brother: Terry Helms (Deborah); Todd is also survived by four great nephews: Jase Hanna, Hoke Sutton, Asher Helms, and Ryder Helms.
In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Charlie Hanna Jr., his niece Anna Helms, and by many well-loved pets, especially Haji Hanna and Patch Hanna.
Also missing Todd are cherished pets Calamity Hanna and Cane Helms.
The family is honored to have dear friend, Pastor Jeff Ingle as officiant and soloist.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at Carothers's Funeral Home and burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
After the current public health crisis has resolved, a memorial celebration honoring Todd will be planned for his many friends and family.
In Todd's memory, donations are welcome at Tri-county Animal rescue, P.O. Box 483 Alexis NC 28006, Friends of Feral Felines PO Box 473385 Charlotte NC 28247 and charity of donor's choice.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Todd's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Todd Hanna and his family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020