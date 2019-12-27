Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Kim Gaston


1959 - 2019
Kim Gaston Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Rhyne Gaston, 60, passed away on December 26, 2019 at her home on South Point Road in Belmont; surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on September 24, 1959 to Tommy and Jean Rhyne of Belmont, NC.
Kim was known throughout her Belmont Central Elementary School career as "Miss Kim", where not only did she take great pride in the upkeep and care of the school; she also headed up, managed, and drove the bus program for over 25 years. May we say that this was not a job for Miss Kim but her heart-felt passion.
In addition to her mother, Kim is survived by her husband, Tim Gaston; step-son and daughter, John Cole and Lindsay Gaston of Belmont; step-daughter and partner, Jocelyn Stowe Gaston and Marcus McCollough of Gastonia; sister, Pam and Bud Harris of Iron Station, NC, brothers, Cam and Dessi Rhyne of Belmont, and Rem Rhyne of Gastonia; grandchildren, Makiah and Malea McCollough of Gastonia, & John Evan and Gwen Gaston of Belmont; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. David Hiatt at 3:00 PM Sunday December 29, 2019 at Park Street United Methodist Church in Belmont. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM Sunday before the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln Co., P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont NC is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
