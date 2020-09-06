1/1
Kim McSwain
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1962 - 2020
DALLAS - Kim Suzanne McSwain, 57, of Gaston County, took her last sleep Thursday, September 3rd in the arms of her most loving and cherished friend, Mike Leonhardt.
She was born in Gaston County on October 17, 1962, daughter to the late Doug and Miriam McSwain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt Eva Coley, who gave her strength through prayer.
Kim was a beloved friend, sister, and aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her passion was Harley Davidson motorcycles and taking rides with her friends. She was a hiker and traveler who had seen the beaches of Jamaica all the way to the mountains of Alaska.
She loved Jesus with all her heart and was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara (Doug) Woodie and Mandy (Jeff) Benfield and their families.
A private celebration of life will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, September 8th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Private Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd Gastonia, 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Kim and I had many great times together and I will cherish those times. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Kathy Myers Love
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved