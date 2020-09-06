1962 - 2020
DALLAS - Kim Suzanne McSwain, 57, of Gaston County, took her last sleep Thursday, September 3rd in the arms of her most loving and cherished friend, Mike Leonhardt.
She was born in Gaston County on October 17, 1962, daughter to the late Doug and Miriam McSwain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt Eva Coley, who gave her strength through prayer.
Kim was a beloved friend, sister, and aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her passion was Harley Davidson motorcycles and taking rides with her friends. She was a hiker and traveler who had seen the beaches of Jamaica all the way to the mountains of Alaska.
She loved Jesus with all her heart and was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara (Doug) Woodie and Mandy (Jeff) Benfield and their families.
A private celebration of life will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, September 8th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Private Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd Gastonia, 704-864-5144 is serving the family.