Kimberly (Hendren) Black
1964 - 2020
RANLO, NC- Kimberly Lynne Hendren Black, 56, of Ranlo passed away at her home on September 3, 2020. She was born January 31, 1964, the daughter of Larry Elledge of North Wilkesboro and the late Doris Lee of Gastonia.
Kim was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Gastonia and had recently retired from Daimler Inc. of Mount Holly. She was loved and cherished by her family as a wife, mother, Nana, and all others that had the opportunity to meet her. Kim was the backbone of her family and loved her family like no other. She excelled at cooking wonderful meals that brought her family together so many times. She loved black and white movies, mystery novels, and had a laugh that was infectious and ever-present.
Kim's survivors, left to cherish all of her wonderful memories, are her husband and first love, Lynn Black of the home; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Betty Black; three wonderful and loving daughters, Candie (Greg) Dreibelbis, Sandie (Jason) Rudisill, and Monica (Matthew) Pressley; and five precious grandchildren, Kelsey, Rhett, Benjamin, Natalie, and Nora.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, in Gastonia, NC. There will also be A Celebration of Life at the church at 2:00 pm with Rev. David MacEachern and Rev. Simmions officiating. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Crisis Pregnancy Center, 700 Robinson Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Black family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
