"It's a Great Day to have a Great Day"
Kimberly Elspeth Brock, age 47, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday ~ February 19, 2020. Kimberly was a simple, yet beautiful and ageless woman inside and out. She was a selfless, kind and generous person who was very giving to everyone. Her smile lit up the room and she always tried to find the positive in every situation. She was a classy and poised lady. Kimberly is going to be missed greatly by her husband, children, family and friends.
Kimberly was the daughter of Judy Rowell.
Those left behind to always cherish Kimberly's memories and caring on her legacy are her husband of 24 years, Kenneth Brock; two daughters and son in law, Shelbi Alexis and Zachary Wooten, Natalie Jean Brock; two sons, Daniel Shaun Brock and Ephriam Douglas Brock; two grandchildren, Addison Wooten and Wesley Beal; sister, Kristy Holmes; two nephews, Jeffery and Jerimy Holmes.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday ~ February 23, 2020 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 1401 Hoffman Road, Gastonia with Pastor Dan Odey delivering words of comfort and hope to Kimberly's family and friends.
The family will receive guests following the service.
Those who wish to express words of love and fond memories may write on Kimberly's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Kimberly Brock.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020