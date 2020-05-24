Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Evergreen, A Quiet Place
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Pahutski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Pahutski


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Pahutski Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Kimberly Thomas Pahutski, 55, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton, NC, with her daughter by her side. She was born August 22, 1964, a daughter of Bill Thomas and the late Linda Thomas.
Kim worked for CaroMont Regional Medical Center in the business office. She was a loving mother and a giving person, always selflessly putting others before herself. Kim had a passion for animals, never meeting one that she didn't love.
In addition to her father of Gastonia, Kim is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Lauren Pahutski of Charlotte; sister, Sharon Johnson and husband Eric of Gastonia; and by her beloved dog, Dudley.
A service to celebrate Kim's life will be held 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. David Christy officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kim's name to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Ms. Pahutski.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -