GASTONIA, NC- Kimberly Thomas Pahutski, 55, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton, NC, with her daughter by her side. She was born August 22, 1964, a daughter of Bill Thomas and the late Linda Thomas.
Kim worked for CaroMont Regional Medical Center in the business office. She was a loving mother and a giving person, always selflessly putting others before herself. Kim had a passion for animals, never meeting one that she didn't love.
In addition to her father of Gastonia, Kim is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Lauren Pahutski of Charlotte; sister, Sharon Johnson and husband Eric of Gastonia; and by her beloved dog, Dudley.
A service to celebrate Kim's life will be held 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. David Christy officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kim's name to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Ms. Pahutski.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020