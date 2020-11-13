STANLEY - Kimberly Frye Payne, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Frankie and Martha Frye. She was a loving Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by 2 sons Brandon Payne (Jessica) and Jody Payne, 5 grandchildren Alyssa, Katelyne, Abigail, Kaleb and Grayson, Brother Randy Frye, niece Ashley and nephew Tristan.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Payne will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Revival Taberncale in Stanley. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Payne family.