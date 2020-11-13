1/1
Kimberly Payne
STANLEY - Kimberly Frye Payne, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Frankie and Martha Frye. She was a loving Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by 2 sons Brandon Payne (Jessica) and Jody Payne, 5 grandchildren Alyssa, Katelyne, Abigail, Kaleb and Grayson, Brother Randy Frye, niece Ashley and nephew Tristan.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Payne will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Revival Taberncale in Stanley. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Payne family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
Revival Taberncale
NOV
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Revival Taberncale
