|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Kirk Michael Carter, 51, born in Hot Springs, VA, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Kings Mountain. He was born on October 4, 1967, the son of Jimmy Carter and the late Phyllis Carter.
Kirk was a vital part of B & W Auto Service of Belmont for over 24 years. Kirk was loyal to all customers and considered every customer as a friend. His knowledge of autos for over 30 years will surely be missed.
Kirk was a devoted Christian man with a strong faith in the Lord and was truly an Unreconstructed Southerner. Kirk was very inspirational to many as he held yearly Confederate Heritage Youth Days to pass on his deep knowledge of the Confederacy, teaching our youth the true history of the South. Kirk was an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization founded in 1896. The SCV is an organization known for erecting memorials and maintaining the graves of those who fought for the Confederacy and the preserving the history and legacy of these heroes, so future generations can understand the true motives of this horrific conflict, the War Between the States. Kirk held many proud positions in the SCV. Kirk and his father were founding members of the Thomas Caldwell SCV camp in York, S.C., he participated in several Confederate reenactments, served as a Brigade Commander in the S.C. Division of the SCV, and was Platoon Sergeant & dedicated member of the N.C. Division SCV Mechanized Calvary. Kirk's love for the South was immeasurable.
Kirk is survived by his father, Jimmy Carter; his daughter, Gabrielle Carter; his sister, Tammy Brown and husband, Dave; and his southern bell, Donna Drewery.His passing has a left huge void in many hearts who loved him dearly. All that know Kirk, believe Heaven just got a little more Southern.
"May God bless Dixie and those who defend her" Kirk Michael Carter.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, The Founder's Chapel with Pastor Creighton Lovelace officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place."
Memorials may be sent to PVT Thomas E. Caldwell, Camp 31, P.O. Box 293, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Carter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019