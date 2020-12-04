Kirk Bradford Mitchell, age 63, of Lake Lure, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Born in Asheboro, NC he was the son of the late Charles F. and Eleene B. Mitchell. He was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and a graduate of UNCC and CPCC in Charlotte. Kirk was a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Gaston Memorial Hospital for thirty years. He also taught several classes of Respiratory students through CPCC. Kirk was truly gifted in his chosen job and was often sought out by his co-workers, doctors and patients to care for them or their loved ones. Kirk loved his God and was passionate about reading and living what the Bible taught. He had a heart of gold and loved picking and playing with those he loved (especially his daughter). He loved the mountains and made good on his longtime dream, to one day retire to the mountains. Kirk enjoyed taking care of his family, fishing and watching baseball and football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, two brothers and a sister.
Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his soulmate and wife of thirty-six years, Kay C. Mitchell; his loving daughter, Ginny M. White and husband, Allen of Weaverville; one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted, and a public celebration of life will take place on a later date.
Memorial donations are requested to the RLS Foundation, www.rls.org
