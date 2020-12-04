1/1
Kirk Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk Bradford Mitchell, age 63, of Lake Lure, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Born in Asheboro, NC he was the son of the late Charles F. and Eleene B. Mitchell. He was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and a graduate of UNCC and CPCC in Charlotte. Kirk was a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Gaston Memorial Hospital for thirty years. He also taught several classes of Respiratory students through CPCC. Kirk was truly gifted in his chosen job and was often sought out by his co-workers, doctors and patients to care for them or their loved ones. Kirk loved his God and was passionate about reading and living what the Bible taught. He had a heart of gold and loved picking and playing with those he loved (especially his daughter). He loved the mountains and made good on his longtime dream, to one day retire to the mountains. Kirk enjoyed taking care of his family, fishing and watching baseball and football.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, two brothers and a sister.

Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his soulmate and wife of thirty-six years, Kay C. Mitchell; his loving daughter, Ginny M. White and husband, Allen of Weaverville; one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted, and a public celebration of life will take place on a later date.

Memorial donations are requested to the RLS Foundation, www.rls.org

Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services
1251 US Highway 221A
Forest City, NC 28043
8286576383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Kirk was truly special and very smart. I worked with him on 6 South for years. A true christian. Love you too Kay. Sissy Elizabeth Watson.
Sissy Elizabeth Watson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved