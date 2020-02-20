|
She Loved Gardening and Her Flowers
Kizzie Hargett Beam, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Trinity Ridge Nursing Home in Hickory.
Those left behind to cherish Kizzie's memories and carry on her legacy are her daughter and son-in-law: Robin Shoemaker and husband James Scott Shoemaker; son and daughter-in-law: Carl Michael Beam and wife Cynthia Carpenter Beam; brother and sister in law: David and Sylvia Hargett; three granddaughters: Lauren Beam Sweatt and husband Andy, Heather Beam, Elizabeth Helms and husband Charles; one grandson: Scott Shoemaker; one great granddaughter: Cadence Beam; two great-grandsons: Nikolas Helms and Hayden Sweatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kizzie was the daughter of the late Floyd Melvin Hargett Sr. and Lola Bleaker Broome Hargett.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Haskel Beam who passed away in 2005, three sisters: Maxine Hargett, Christine Watts and Leatha Aiken; one brother: Floyd Melvin Hargett Jr.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, February 22, 2020 at New Heights Baptist Church of Dallas. Graveside and committal will follow in the Hardin Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM on Friday ~ February 21, 2020 at the Dallas Funeral Home.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Kizzie's guestbook
Dallas Funeral Home is compassionately serving the family of Kizzie Hargett Beam.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020