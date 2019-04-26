|
GASTONIA - L. James "Buzz" Merritt was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on August 18, 1940 and grew up in Georgia. He moved to Belmont, North Carolina and graduated from Belmont High School and UNC Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy. He practiced pharmacy in Belmont from graduation to retirement and was the owners of Catawba Pharmacy in Belmont and Northside Pharmacy in North Belmont. He was one of the first local stores to usher in the use of computer prescriptions.
Buzz began his pharmacy practice in the days before there was a pharmacy on every corner and the pharmacist was frequently on call and often went out in the middle of the night. He led an active life that included coaching little league baseball, serving on many and varied boards including chairing the Gaston County Board of Health, pharmacy political action committees and serving on the Belmont City Council.
He was a lifelong avid outdoorsman and conservationist. He loved freshwater fishing and fished competitively in many local and national tournaments.
Buzz was predeceased by parents, Myron (Pat) Merritt and Tina Bailey Merritt and son Patrick Merritt.
He is survived by wife Peggy, son Kevin and wife Kelly; grandson, Zachery Merritt; granddaughter, Madeline Merritt and great granddaughter, Bailey.
The family is grateful to a wonderful team of nurses, David, Gretchen, Ashley and Detra and special niece and nephew Cindy and Wade Stafford.
