Lakes Goldman Dockery
GASTONIA- Lakes Goldman Dockery, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on February 10, 1931 in Cherokee County to the late James Henry and Matilda Stiles Dockery.
He started his own roofing business in 1950, Lakes Dockery Roofing, was a member of Crowder's View Free Will Baptist Church, he served as an Ordained Deacon & Treasure at several church's. He loved gardening, playing putt-putt, spending time with his family and making memories.
Lakes was preceded in death by his daughters Vickie Dockery and Glenda Hardy; son-in-law Roy Hardy; great-grandchild River Ross; brothers Henry, Rex, Lloyd, Johnny and Lonnie Dockery; sisters Geneva Hackler and Deloris Gilbert.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 68 years Pauline Weaver Dockery; daughter Tammy Ross and husband Sam; sons Tim Dockery and wife Frona and Greg Dockery and wife Jan; grandchildren Jennifer Dockery, Rebecca Abernathy (Josh), Jessica Parker (Lonnie), Timmy Dockery (Ashley), Josh Ross (Jessica), Holly Hovis (Corbin), Haley Woodward (Jason), Amber Battle (Bob), Emily Gregory (Nick); 16 great-grandchildren; sister Billie Jean Martin; close family friends Enid Murray, Roseann Swan, and Allison Flowers.
Lakes' funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Dallas with Pastor Jonathon Smith and Rev. Chris Doster officiating.
His visitation will be held from 6:00 –8:00 pm Tuesday, November 19 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Dallas.
Memorials may be made to Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd #250 Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Crowder's View Free Will Baptist Church 6557 Lewis Rd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019