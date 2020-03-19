|
Lana Lanee Rhodes, 20, of Clover, SC, passed away on March 14, 2020.
She was born on December 3, 1999 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Roy Wayne Rhodes and Tonja Denise Blair Rhodes.
Lana was a Taekwondo Instructor with a Brown Belt.
Left to cherish her memories along with her parents are her maternal grandparents, Mike and Yvonne Massey; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Patty Rhodes; sister, Caila Rhodes; niece, Laurabeth Jolene Rhodes; and fiancé, Camdan Krause.
All services are private.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020