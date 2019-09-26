Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1951 - 2019
Lana Warren Obituary
GASTONIA - Lana Downing Warren, 67, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

She was born on October 10, 1951 in Bucyrus, OH, the daughter of the late Carl Edwin Downing and Martha Jane Crawford Downing.

Lana was a member of East Garrison Baptist Church and was last employed as a registered nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends 10 - 11 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home.

A private interment will be held at the VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
